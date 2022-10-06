CreDA (CREDA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $11,012.00

CreDA (CREDA) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last seven days, CreDA has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. CreDA has a market cap of $60,008.81 and approximately $11,012.00 worth of CreDA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CreDA token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000557 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About CreDA

CreDA’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,066 tokens. CreDA’s official Twitter account is @credafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CreDA is https://reddit.com/r/CreDAOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CreDA’s official website is www.creda.app/home. The official message board for CreDA is creda-app.medium.com.

CreDA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CreDA (CREDA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Arbitrum platform. CreDA has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CreDA is 0.1113218 USD and is down -1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $122.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.creda.app/home.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CreDA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CreDA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CreDA using one of the exchanges listed above.

