Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $64.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Edison International to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America restated an underperform rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of EIX stock opened at $60.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.87. Edison International has a 52 week low of $55.10 and a 52 week high of $73.32. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.52, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.73.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 212.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edison International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,121,569,000 after buying an additional 731,841 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Edison International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,703,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,815,214,000 after buying an additional 814,769 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Edison International by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,792,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,317,330,000 after buying an additional 6,272,409 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Edison International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,580,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $653,891,000 after buying an additional 691,686 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Edison International by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,877,000 after buying an additional 1,541,989 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

