Credit Suisse Group Cuts Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Price Target to €76.00

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from €93.00 ($94.90) to €76.00 ($77.55) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Akzo Nobel from €97.00 ($98.98) to €90.00 ($91.84) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Akzo Nobel from €114.00 ($116.33) to €99.00 ($101.02) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. HSBC lowered shares of Akzo Nobel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Akzo Nobel from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €74.00 ($75.51) price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Akzo Nobel Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Akzo Nobel stock opened at $20.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average of $24.61. Akzo Nobel has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $39.50.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel ( OTCMKTS:AKZOY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

