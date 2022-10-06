Credit Suisse Group Cuts Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Price Target to €148.00

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from €164.00 ($167.35) to €148.00 ($151.02) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Koninklijke DSM from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €180.00 ($183.67) to €170.00 ($173.47) in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $169.20.

Koninklijke DSM Stock Performance

RDSMY opened at $30.55 on Monday. Koninklijke DSM has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.30.

Koninklijke DSM Cuts Dividend

About Koninklijke DSM

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1906 per share. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th.

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

