Credit Suisse Group Trims H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Target Price to SEK 85

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from SEK 105 to SEK 85 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HNNMY. Citigroup lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 140 to SEK 145 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. DNB Markets cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 125 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from SEK 130 to SEK 95 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $132.11.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Stock Down 6.8 %

OTCMKTS:HNNMY opened at $1.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.24. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $3.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.43.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

