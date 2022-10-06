Credit Suisse Group Upgrades CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) to Outperform

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $11.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on CommScope from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on CommScope from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CommScope from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CommScope from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered CommScope from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CommScope currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

Shares of COMM opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. CommScope has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $12.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.75.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 105.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. CommScope’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CommScope will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles L. Treadway bought 48,076 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $500,471.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,260,378 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,534.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Charles L. Treadway acquired 48,076 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $500,471.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,534.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 559,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,629,432.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 63,076 shares of company stock valued at $645,321 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in CommScope by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of CommScope by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

