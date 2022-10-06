CROC BOY (CROC) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $71,208.81

CROC BOY (CROC) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 6th. CROC BOY has a market capitalization of $71,208.81 and approximately $24,085.00 worth of CROC BOY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CROC BOY token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, CROC BOY has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00145783 BTC.

About CROC BOY

CROC BOY’s launch date was April 7th, 2022. CROC BOY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for CROC BOY is https://reddit.com/r/crocbsc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CROC BOY’s official website is crocboy.io. The official message board for CROC BOY is medium.com/@crocbscofficial. CROC BOY’s official Twitter account is @crocboyofficial.

Buying and Selling CROC BOY

According to CryptoCompare, “CROC BOY (CROC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CROC BOY has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CROC BOY is 0.00000712 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://crocboy.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROC BOY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROC BOY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CROC BOY using one of the exchanges listed above.

