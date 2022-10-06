CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

CrossAmerica Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:CAPL opened at $19.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.88. The company has a market cap of $740.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.10, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.76. CrossAmerica Partners has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.29 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 73.25% and a net margin of 0.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrossAmerica Partners will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrossAmerica Partners Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at CrossAmerica Partners

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.76%. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is 203.89%.

In other CrossAmerica Partners news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper purchased 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $48,546.96. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 183,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,229.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CrossAmerica Partners news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper purchased 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $48,546.96. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 183,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,229.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper purchased 8,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $164,924.55. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 180,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,258.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 52.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrossAmerica Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CrossAmerica Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrossAmerica Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

