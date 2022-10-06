Cubics Hits One Day Volume of $13,311.00 (CUBIC)

Cubics (CUBIC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Cubics token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cubics has a total market cap of $787,175.99 and $13,311.00 worth of Cubics was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cubics has traded down 10.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cubics Profile

Cubics’ genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Cubics’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Cubics is https://reddit.com/r/cubics and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cubics’ official Twitter account is @cubicsofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cubics is medium.com/@cubics. The official website for Cubics is cubics.com.

Buying and Selling Cubics

According to CryptoCompare, “Cubics (CUBIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cubics has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Cubics is 0.0007993 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $158.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cubics.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cubics directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cubics should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cubics using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

