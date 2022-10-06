Cycling App (CYC) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $79,912.25

Cycling App (CYC) traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 6th. Cycling App has a market capitalization of $79,912.25 and approximately $39,096.00 worth of Cycling App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cycling App token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cycling App has traded down 69.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003282 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00145867 BTC.

Cycling App Profile

Cycling App’s launch date was April 30th, 2022. Cycling App’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Cycling App’s official Twitter account is @cycling_app. Cycling App’s official website is cyclingmove.com.

Cycling App Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cycling App (CYC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cycling App has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Cycling App is 0.00084008 USD and is up 0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $3.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyclingmove.com/.”

