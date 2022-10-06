Cypress Capital Group Decreases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,330 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.1% of Cypress Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 30,448 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 95,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $25,467,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $237.65. 51,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,988,398. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $255.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.09. The company has a market cap of $174.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.36.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.