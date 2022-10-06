Cypress Capital Group Decreases Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Cypress Capital Group cut its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 100.0% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1,288.9% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of AEP stock traded down $2.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.80. 70,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,211,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.74. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AEP. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

