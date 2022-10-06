Cypress Capital Group Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Cypress Capital Group lessened its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,779,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,201 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,190,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,729 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,108,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,671 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of XEL traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.30. 84,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,131,147. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.71 and a 200-day moving average of $71.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 64.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on XEL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

