Cypress Capital Group Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cypress Capital Group decreased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,870,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,021,842,000 after buying an additional 1,094,535 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,371,081,000 after buying an additional 3,308,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,928,228,000 after buying an additional 3,546,948 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,624,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,501,000 after buying an additional 1,563,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,381,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,391,906,000 after buying an additional 147,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on D. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.11.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 3.8 %

D traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.36. The company had a trading volume of 83,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,453,528. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.43 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.52.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

