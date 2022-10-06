Cypress Capital Group Has $4.97 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cypress Capital Group lessened its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,906 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $889,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Intuit by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 9,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at $463,476.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuit Stock Down 0.8 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTU. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. CICC Research began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $544.47.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $410.14. The company had a trading volume of 27,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $439.54 and its 200-day moving average is $425.56.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

