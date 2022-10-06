Cypress Capital Group Lowers Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cypress Capital Group lowered its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $604.55.

LRCX stock traded down $2.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $397.22. 47,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,812. The company has a market cap of $54.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $358.00 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $447.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $464.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.31 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 37.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 21.07%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

