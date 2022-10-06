Cypress Capital Group Trims Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cypress Capital Group cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,527 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 128.3% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS Health Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.59.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,755,387. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.70 and a 200-day moving average of $98.77. The stock has a market cap of $130.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $81.78 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.77%.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

