DA Davidson Trims Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Target Price to $112.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $128.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 64.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HAS. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Hasbro to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp downgraded Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.55.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $68.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $105.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.63.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Hasbro by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Hasbro by 32.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Hasbro by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 7.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

