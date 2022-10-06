DaFIN Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.70 Million (DAF)

DaFIN (DAF) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. DaFIN has a total market capitalization of $5.70 million and approximately $11,997.00 worth of DaFIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DaFIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0267 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DaFIN has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003222 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010774 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00144967 BTC.

About DaFIN

DaFIN launched on March 26th, 2021. DaFIN’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens. DaFIN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/nathankang1010. The official website for DaFIN is www.dafin.io. DaFIN’s official Twitter account is @dafin12345 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DaFIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DaFIN (DAF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DaFIN has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DaFIN is 0.02667411 USD and is up 45.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $306.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dafin.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaFIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DaFIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DaFIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

