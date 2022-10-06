David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Raises Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 116.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,617 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $88,635,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,925,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,701,000 after purchasing an additional 337,723 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 497,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,718,000 after purchasing an additional 180,105 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.15. The company had a trading volume of 55,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,317. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $111.34 and a twelve month high of $133.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.97.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY)
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
- Don’t Chase American Virtual Cloud Technologies Higher
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.