David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Raises Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 116.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,617 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $88,635,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,925,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,701,000 after purchasing an additional 337,723 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 497,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,718,000 after purchasing an additional 180,105 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.15. The company had a trading volume of 55,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,317. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $111.34 and a twelve month high of $133.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.97.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.