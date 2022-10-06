Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Position Lessened by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 614.3% during the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Deere & Company stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $357.64. 8,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $446.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $356.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.58.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

