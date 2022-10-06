Defender Capital LLC. Acquires Shares of 75,300 Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000. Magnolia Oil & Gas comprises approximately 0.6% of Defender Capital LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,748.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MGY. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.56.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Up 1.5 %

MGY stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.17. The stock had a trading volume of 23,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,207. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.60. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 46.42%. The company had revenue of $484.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.39%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

(Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.