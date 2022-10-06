Defender Capital LLC. Buys 40,655 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Defender Capital LLC. grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 428,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,655 shares during the quarter. STAAR Surgical accounts for about 11.9% of Defender Capital LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Defender Capital LLC. owned about 0.90% of STAAR Surgical worth $30,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 3.0% in the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 18.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on STAAR Surgical from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Benchmark raised their price target on STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on STAAR Surgical from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on STAAR Surgical from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.83.

Insider Activity

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

In other news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 16,582 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total value of $1,762,500.78. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,958.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP James E. Francese sold 35,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,656,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 16,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total value of $1,762,500.78. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,958.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STAA traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.50. 3,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.49 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.15. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $128.31.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.12 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

See Also

