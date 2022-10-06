Defender Capital LLC. Reduces Holdings in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Defender Capital LLC. decreased its position in shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 153,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 55,476 shares during the quarter. Compugen makes up about 0.1% of Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings in Compugen were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGEN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compugen during the first quarter worth about $37,000. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compugen during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compugen during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Compugen during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Compugen by 29.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter.

CGEN traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,681. Compugen Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $7.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $59.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.27.

Compugen ( NASDAQ:CGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CGEN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Compugen from $14.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Compugen from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Compugen from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

