Defined Wealth Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Defined Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,590 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $535,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 18,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 432,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,735,000 after acquiring an additional 16,943 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 price target (down previously from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

In other news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $524,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,082.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $524,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,082.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $2,889,145.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,242,165.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,806. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEL opened at $118.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.39. The company has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.12 and a 52-week high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.50.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

