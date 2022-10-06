Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Deliveroo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 130 ($1.57) to GBX 114 ($1.38) in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Deliveroo from GBX 164 ($1.98) to GBX 150 ($1.81) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Deliveroo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $128.75.

Deliveroo Stock Performance

DROOF opened at $1.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.16. Deliveroo has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $4.35.

Deliveroo Company Profile

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

