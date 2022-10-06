Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) a €55.00 Price Target

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.71% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €67.00 ($68.37) price objective on Nemetschek in a research note on Monday, September 12th. set a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective on Nemetschek in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €72.50 ($73.98) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($70.41) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Nemetschek Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NEM traded down €0.22 ($0.22) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €51.54 ($52.59). 123,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,484. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €59.82 and its 200-day moving average is €66.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.35, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. Nemetschek has a fifty-two week low of €46.85 ($47.81) and a fifty-two week high of €116.15 ($118.52). The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81.

About Nemetschek

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

