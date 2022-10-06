Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Price Target to €22.00

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €24.00 ($24.49) to €22.00 ($22.45) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Siemens Energy from €30.00 ($30.61) to €26.00 ($26.53) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Siemens Energy to €17.00 ($17.35) in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Get Siemens Energy alerts:

Siemens Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SMEGF remained flat at $11.85 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.95. Siemens Energy has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $29.74.

About Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, AC transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, high voltage direct current transmission systems, high voltage substations, digital solutions and components, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.