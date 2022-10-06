Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Target Price to $60.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered DuPont de Nemours from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.86.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD opened at $54.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.95 and a 200 day moving average of $61.77. DuPont de Nemours has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $85.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,837,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,269,298,000 after buying an additional 1,774,531 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,334,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $906,608,000 after buying an additional 490,883 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,279,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,619,000 after buying an additional 58,814 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 38.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,426,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $472,862,000 after buying an additional 1,798,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,276,000 after buying an additional 218,388 shares during the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

