Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Target Price to $3.00

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RAD. Evercore ISI restated a sell rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Rite Aid in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

Rite Aid Price Performance

RAD stock opened at $5.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75. Rite Aid has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The firm has a market cap of $301.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.29.

Institutional Trading of Rite Aid

Rite Aid ( NYSE:RAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 260.98%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Rite Aid will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Rite Aid in the first quarter worth $717,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Rite Aid by 4.8% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 64,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Rite Aid by 19.5% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 285,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 46,525 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Rite Aid by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 281,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after buying an additional 174,626 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Rite Aid by 3,914.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 54,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and general merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.