Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP increased its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,730 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 122,730 shares during the period. Devon Energy comprises approximately 1.9% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $13,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 274.4% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

Devon Energy Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of DVN stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.45. 500,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,391,150. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $35.55 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.41.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 9.14%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

