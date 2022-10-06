DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Stock Price Up 3.3%

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $21.41. Approximately 5,079 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 615,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.72.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.
DICE Therapeutics Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.78.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICE Therapeutics
DICE Therapeutics Company Profile
DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DICE Therapeutics (DICE)
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
- Will WWE Shares Wrestle Their Way Higher or Will They Tap Out?
- Don’t Chase American Virtual Cloud Technologies Higher
Receive News & Ratings for DICE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.