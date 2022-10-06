DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Stock Price Up 3.3%

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $21.41. Approximately 5,079 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 615,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

DICE Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICE Therapeutics

DICE Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DICE. Northpond Ventures LLC purchased a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $83,343,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 460.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,910,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,206 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 710.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 923,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,338,000 after acquiring an additional 809,864 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 159.6% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 649,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,418,000 after acquiring an additional 399,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 12.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,414,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,475,000 after acquiring an additional 270,940 shares in the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

Featured Articles

