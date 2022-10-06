Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Stake Increased by Helen Stephens Group LLC

Helen Stephens Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 738,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,643 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 12.2% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $17,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,707.4% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.43. 126,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,767. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.70 and its 200-day moving average is $25.07. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $29.33.

