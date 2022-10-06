Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) is Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s 10th Largest Position

Capital Performance Advisors LLP lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 1.9% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Capital Performance Advisors LLP owned about 0.07% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,673,000. ML & R Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,172,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 285.3% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 48,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 35,831 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.67. 15,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,357. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.37. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $18.70 and a 52-week high of $27.08.

