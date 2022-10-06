Dimitra Tops One Day Trading Volume of $614,643.00 (DMTR)

Dimitra (DMTR) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Dimitra token can now be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dimitra has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Dimitra has a market capitalization of $200,244.91 and approximately $614,643.00 worth of Dimitra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00146386 BTC.

Dimitra Profile

Dimitra’s launch date was July 28th, 2021. Dimitra’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,225,736 tokens. Dimitra’s official website is dimitra.io. Dimitra’s official Twitter account is @dimitratech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dimitra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dimitra (DMTR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dimitra has a current supply of 60,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Dimitra is 0.01175776 USD and is up 9.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,194,809.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dimitra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimitra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimitra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimitra using one of the exchanges listed above.

