DogeMoon (DGMOON) Price Down 6.1% Over Last Week

DogeMoon (DGMOON) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. In the last seven days, DogeMoon has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One DogeMoon token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DogeMoon has a total market capitalization of $145,216.41 and approximately $14,391.00 worth of DogeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010829 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00145741 BTC.

DogeMoon Token Profile

DogeMoon’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2021. DogeMoon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,755,523,837 tokens. The Reddit community for DogeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/dogemoon. DogeMoon’s official Twitter account is @dogemoonmain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DogeMoon’s official website is dogemoon.me.

Buying and Selling DogeMoon

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeMoon (DGMOON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DogeMoon has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DogeMoon is 0.00004052 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $397.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dogemoon.me/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeMoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeMoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DogeMoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

