Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 99.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,746 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $9,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,132,000 after acquiring an additional 283,983 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,135,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,495,000 after acquiring an additional 125,589 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Dollar General by 8.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,299 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Dollar General by 20.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $547,860,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.85.

In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total transaction of $25,866,121.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,418,557.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total transaction of $10,781,983.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,175,975.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total transaction of $25,866,121.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,369 shares in the company, valued at $20,418,557.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 285,422 shares of company stock valued at $68,676,137. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DG opened at $242.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $246.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.27. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

