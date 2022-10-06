Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Purchased by Bill Few Associates Inc.

Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in Dover by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 29,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Dover by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Dover by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Dover by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:DOV traded up $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $124.87. The stock had a trading volume of 11,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,711. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.84 and a 200 day moving average of $132.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $115.02 and a 12-month high of $184.04.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.505 dividend. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dover to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.17.

Dover Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.