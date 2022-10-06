Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $23.88

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$23.88 and last traded at C$23.91, with a volume of 18721 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$24.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DRM. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Dream Unlimited alerts:

Dream Unlimited Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.19, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 4.62.

Dream Unlimited Dividend Announcement

Dream Unlimited ( TSE:DRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.74 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$67.81 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dream Unlimited Corp. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio is 7.02%.

About Dream Unlimited

(Get Rating)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.