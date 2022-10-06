DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Bought by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,554 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.14% of DT Midstream worth $6,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DTM. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 3.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $1,476,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 53.6% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 1.0% during the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 426,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter I. Tumminello acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.80 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $164,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DT Midstream Price Performance

DTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on DT Midstream from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

Shares of DTM stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.95. 7,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,956. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.23. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.70 and a 1-year high of $59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.79.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.08). DT Midstream had a net margin of 37.97% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.31 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 74.64%.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

