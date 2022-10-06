DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund (NYSE:DTF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.12

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.12 and traded as low as $11.28. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund shares last traded at $11.33, with a volume of 17,531 shares traded.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.11.

Get DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund alerts:

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTF. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 22.3% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 178,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 32,630 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 7.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the first quarter valued at $1,678,000. 30.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.