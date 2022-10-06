DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund (NYSE:DTF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.12

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.12 and traded as low as $11.28. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund shares last traded at $11.33, with a volume of 17,531 shares traded.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.11.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%.
About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund (DTF)
