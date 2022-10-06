Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,651,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,412,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,602,963,000 after buying an additional 299,355 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,715,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,769,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,217 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,894,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,647,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $853,961,000 after purchasing an additional 318,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,487,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $851,018. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DUK stock traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,787. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $92.80 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.03 and a 200-day moving average of $108.40. The stock has a market cap of $70.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.38%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DUK. UBS Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.10.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

