Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $91.40 and last traded at $91.49, with a volume of 45035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.02.

Specifically, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $39,200.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,638.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,819 shares of company stock worth $851,018 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.10.

Duke Energy Stock Down 2.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $70.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.03 and its 200-day moving average is $108.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 81.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DUK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 541.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,566,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $811,198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387,550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,715,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,769,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,217 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,894,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,764 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,651,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Duke Energy by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,551,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,858,000 after buying an additional 931,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

