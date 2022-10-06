DumpBuster (GTFO) Trading Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

DumpBuster (GTFO) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last week, DumpBuster has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One DumpBuster token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DumpBuster has a total market cap of $41,949.37 and $44,161.00 worth of DumpBuster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DumpBuster alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003281 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00145569 BTC.

About DumpBuster

DumpBuster launched on November 17th, 2021. DumpBuster’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,409,163,058 tokens. DumpBuster’s official Twitter account is @dump_buster and its Facebook page is accessible here. DumpBuster’s official website is dumpbuster.org.

DumpBuster Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DumpBuster (GTFO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. DumpBuster has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DumpBuster is 0.00000115 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,257.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://DumpBuster.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DumpBuster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DumpBuster should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DumpBuster using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DumpBuster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DumpBuster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.