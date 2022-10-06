Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DT. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.68.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of DT opened at $38.05 on Monday. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $80.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Dynatrace had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $267.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.76 million. As a group, analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 139,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,388,575.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,052,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 137,378 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $962,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 139,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,388,575.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,297 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Dynatrace by 8.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,529,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,721,000 after purchasing an additional 878,609 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 6.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 76,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 26.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 6.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 733,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,946,000 after buying an additional 41,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1,744.0% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 477,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,819,000 after buying an additional 451,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

