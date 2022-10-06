Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 156,502 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,168,806 shares.The stock last traded at $11.75 and had previously closed at $12.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Dynex Capital to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Dynex Capital to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Dynex Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.75 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Dynex Capital Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.11 million, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 254.84% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.28%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

Insider Transactions at Dynex Capital

In other news, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 1,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.54 per share, with a total value of $29,961.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,096.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dynex Capital news, CEO Byron L. Boston purchased 1,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.54 per share, with a total value of $29,961.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,096.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert S. Colligan acquired 10,000 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $158,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynex Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,898,000 after buying an additional 100,259 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,107,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 916,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after buying an additional 27,752 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 776,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,585,000 after buying an additional 38,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 3,181.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 477,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

