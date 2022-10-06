East Africa Metals (CVE:EAM) Shares Up 22.7%

East Africa Metals Inc. (CVE:EAM – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 22.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 1,701 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 41,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.58 million and a PE ratio of -10.38.

East Africa Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and sale of base and precious mineral resource properties in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits.

