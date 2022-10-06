Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,122,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,337 shares during the quarter. Eaton makes up about 1.4% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned 0.28% of Eaton worth $141,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 288.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 105.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 63.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.15.

Eaton Price Performance

Eaton stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $143.36. 28,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,253. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.19 and its 200-day moving average is $140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $57.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

