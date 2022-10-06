ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.53

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$4.53 and last traded at C$4.55, with a volume of 342898 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price target on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cormark dropped their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. National Bankshares raised their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ECN Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.48.

ECN Capital Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.53, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.90.

ECN Capital Dividend Announcement

ECN Capital ( TSE:ECN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$104.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$99.06 million. Research analysts forecast that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is currently 35.72%.

Insider Activity at ECN Capital

In related news, Senior Officer James Barry acquired 10,000 shares of ECN Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 104,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$499,862.61. In related news, Senior Officer Michael Shane Lepore acquired 25,000 shares of ECN Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$146,297.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 614,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,595,097.21. Also, Senior Officer James Barry acquired 10,000 shares of ECN Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 104,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$499,862.61. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 330,391 shares of company stock worth $1,812,935.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

Featured Stories

