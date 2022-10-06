Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC lessened its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.43.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:EW opened at $87.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.36. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $81.87 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of $54.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $656,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,105,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $656,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,105,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,905,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,997,865.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,886 shares of company stock worth $7,529,331. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.